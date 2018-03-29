Pretenders drummer reflects on 40 years of rock-and-roll

Pretenders drummer reflects on 40 years of rock-and-roll Martin Chambers did not perform on the Pretenders’ latest album, but he’s not upset about it. “A couple of years ago, I told [Chrissie Hynde] you don’t have to use me,” Chambers says. “I didn’t want to play on the album. I couldn’t be bothered with all the aggro Chrissie gives me. “She’s very strong-minded …

See all stories on this topic

Pulse of the Voters-Howard Floss: President Trump is ‘doing a tremendous job’ “We’ve improved the stock market; I think the cattle industry looks better; and I really like his philosophy on the North American Free Trade Agreement.” Though not … When asked what issues are most important to him as a voter, Floss pointed to abortion, gambling and drug abuse. “It’s affecting our …

See all stories on this topic

10 Things to Know for Today Kim Jong Un will meet South Korea’s president at a border village on April 27, a summit that could help resolve a decades-long standoff over North … The U.S. Coast Guard is teaming up with the Mexican and Colombian navies off South America’s Pacific coast, opening a new front in the drug war, AP …

See all stories on this topic

Movie reviews: ‘Ready Player One’ is an everything-old-is-new-again hybrid In an only-in-the-movies twist she’s also a substance abuse counsellor who loses everything after a drunk driving charge. Put on … presence whose concern for his people’s culture and the environment was genuine and wide ranging. “Who is our family?” he asks near the end of the movie. “All of us.” …

See all stories on this topic