These prevention core competencies and accompanying knowledge, skills, and abilities offer professional direction to the prevention field, affecting staff development and career ladders and pipelines, and providing guidance for training programs and service delivery qualification. This manual offers guidance and tools for identifying mental illness or substance use issues early in children and ad
See all stories on this topic
Stacker used a variety of sources to compile a list of common products … Until the 1960s, centuries after the European conquest of South America, …
See all stories on this topic
“Over the last four-and-a-half years she was absolutely instrumental to us, not only … “Right now, we’re feeling the loss of very impressive leadership.” … for those struggling with substance use and mental health issues, Silver said.
See all stories on this topic
Here are some of the less controversial bills passed by the Legislature: … Knowning that abuse of animals and abuse of children is often linked, SB 96 … with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to implement the Lake Okeechobee …
See all stories on this topic
By narrowly focusing on “highest cost service users” — defined as … Expanding Virginia’s permanent supportive housing to meet the needs of these most … like to say that David Kundis’ views are shared by many Americans today.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment