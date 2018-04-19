Priest could be sent back to prison after failing drug tests

Priest could be sent back to prison after failing drug tests HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut priest convicted of selling methamphetamine is facing the possibility of being sent back to prison after failing his drug tests. The Hartford Courant reports a federal judge will decide the fate of Kevin Wallin, a former pastor at St. Augustine Parish in Bridgeport, …

See all stories on this topic

83% of People with Alcohol Problems Are Never Encouraged to Seek Treatment Using alcohol is socially acceptable and often even encouraged, despite the very real risks of substance abuse and health issues. According to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry, a staggering 1 in 8 Americans struggle with alcohol abuse. “Hearing from friends or family that they might need help with …

See all stories on this topic

Marijuana-derived drug for epilepsy gets FDA committee recommendation (CNN) – A US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee on Thursday unanimously recommended approval of an epilepsy drug that would be the first plant-derived cannabidiol medicine for prescription use in the United States. The FDA will vote in June whether to approve the drug, Epidiolex, …

See all stories on this topic

After CDC says it lacks data, Utah’s top school suicide program seeks study, expansion Hope Squad researchers have applied for funding from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the nonprofit American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, or AFSP. But neither selected them. A Department of Education innovation grant created last year — sponsored …

See all stories on this topic