Primary Care Docs Unsupportive of Meds to Treat Opioid Addiction Primary Care Docs Unsupportive of Meds to Treat Opioid Addiction

Although medications like buprenorphine are the gold standard for treating opioid use disorder, a large number of primary care physicians do not see them as effective or safe for long-term use.Medscape Medical News (Source: Medscape Medical News Headlines)
(Natural News) When it comes to sugar, caffeine and nicotine, most Americans over-indulge in at least one of the three, if not two, or even all three. Let’s start with those “nic-fits.” One in every four Americans uses nicotine daily, the third-most-addictive drug on Earth, close behind heroin (think prescription opiates) and cocaine (think crack)…. (Source: NaturalNews.com)
Researchers found that dopamine can modify the structure that DNA is packed into and alter gene expression following cocaine exposure. (Source: NIH Research Matters from the National Institutes of Health (NIH))
Vulnerability to relapse during periods of attempted abstinence from cocaine use is hypothesized to result from the rewiring of brain reward circuitries, particularly ventral tegmental area (VTA) dopamine neurons. How cocaine exposures act on midbrain dopamine neurons to precipitate addiction-relevant changes in gene expression is unclear. We found that histone H3 glutamine 5 dopaminylation (H3Q5d
