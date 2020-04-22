Primary Care Docs Unsupportive of Meds to Treat Opioid Addiction Primary Care Docs Unsupportive of Meds to Treat Opioid Addiction

Primary Care Docs Unsupportive of Meds to Treat Opioid Addiction

Although medications like buprenorphine are the gold standard for treating opioid use disorder, a large number of primary care physicians do not see them as effective or safe for long-term use.Medscape Medical News

What’s your Health Crutch: sugar, caffeine, or nicotine? (Natural News) When it comes to sugar, caffeine and nicotine, most Americans over-indulge in at least one of the three, if not two, or even all three. Let’s start with those “nic-fits.” One in every four Americans uses nicotine daily, the third-most-addictive drug on Earth, close behind heroin (think prescription opiates) and cocaine (think crack)…. (Source: NaturalNews.com)

Dopamine modification on chromatin linked to addiction Researchers found that dopamine can modify the structure that DNA is packed into and alter gene expression following cocaine exposure. (Source: NIH Research Matters from the National Institutes of Health (NIH))

