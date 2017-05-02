Private treatment centre to offer free therapy for opioid addicts

Private treatment centre to offer free therapy for opioid addicts Today, in response to the drug overdose crisis that claimed nearly 1,000 lives last year, Canada’s largest private addiction treatment company …

A critical diagnostic into causes, behaviors and impacts of addictions Of the 35 million people in Canada, 11 per cent of the nation’s population has an addiction. Taking those statistics down to the size of Vermilion, 4,000, …

OxyContin maker agrees to $20M settlement in Canadian class-action case “A Canada-wide settlement has been reached in a long-standing class action … and an unsuspecting public about the risk of addiction to OxyContin.

Sad tale of addiction At 13, Christie was smoking pot daily. In time, she began dabbling in cocaine. But it wasn’t until she was prescribed Percocet by her dentist following …

