Private treatment centre to offer free therapy for opioid addicts

Today, in response to the drug overdose crisis that claimed nearly 1,000 lives last year, Canada’s largest private addiction treatment company …
Of the 35 million people in Canada, 11 per cent of the nation’s population has an addiction. Taking those statistics down to the size of Vermilion, 4,000, …
“A Canada-wide settlement has been reached in a long-standing class action … and an unsuspecting public about the risk of addiction to OxyContin.
At 13, Christie was smoking pot daily. In time, she began dabbling in cocaine. But it wasn’t until she was prescribed Percocet by her dentist following …
Immigration detainee freed after being held in Canada for 7 years due to ‘legal limbo’ … He would also like to seek out addiction treatment.
