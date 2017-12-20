Province allowing MLHU to move ahead with safer drug injection sites

Province allowing MLHU to move ahead with safer drug injection sites As London and the rest of North America try to deal with the opioid crisis, local public health officials are moving toward a safe place for addicts to get their fix. The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is moving toward a temporary solution in the form of Overdose Prevention Sites (OPS). The MLHU …

Syringe exchanges’ controversial start inform conversation about supervised injection facilities Since the idea of opening a facility was introduced locally in 2016, many have raised concerns about the facility attracting more drug users to the area … A study that reviewed 75 articles related to supervised injection facilities, mostly from Canada and Australia, found that SIFs promoted safer injection …

Facebook Is Disrupting North Korean Hacking Operations The so-called Lazarus Group is a hacking group that cybersecurity companies as well as intelligence agencies from the United States, the UK, and other countries believe works directly for the North Korean government. The Lazarus Group has been accused of being behind high profile hacks like the …

Tax Plan, Amtrak, John Skipper: Your Tuesday Briefing Separately, the U.S. formally accused North Korea of being behind the cyberattack that placed ransomware on computers around the world and that briefly paralyzed the British … The president of ESPN, John Skipper, announced his resignation on Monday, citing a “substance addiction” of “many years.

