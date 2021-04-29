Psychedelic Therapy: How Mushrooms, LSD, and MDMA Could Help Treat Mental Illnesses

Psychedelic Therapy: How Mushrooms, LSD, and MDMA Could Help Treat Mental Illnesses All three of them are Schedule I drugs in the U.S., which is the federal … addictions, and more,” Alan Davis, Ph.D., adjunct assistant professor of …

See all stories on this topic

It’s time to quit bashing the Lethbridge police Look what some lawmakers have done making this intoxicating, addictive and brain … They followed the fad rampant in other parts of North America.

See all stories on this topic

Substance Abuse Therapeutics Market Size and Growth 2021-2027 | Top Companies – Indivior … As the industry grows in popularity, the demand for Substance Abuse … North America (USA, Canada); Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, …

See all stories on this topic

“Cure-All” Medication Caused Death in Thousands of Babies A similar law, the Food and Drugs Act, was passed in Canada in 1920 to ensure … At the time, it was generally unknown how addictive and dangerous …

See all stories on this topic