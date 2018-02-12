Purdue Pharma to stop marketing opioids to US physicians, but policy not extended to Canada

Purdue Pharma to stop marketing opioids to US physicians, but policy not extended to Canada The pharmaceutical giant that misled physicians and patients about the addictive properties of its top-selling drug OxyContin, fuelling an overdose crisis that has devastated communities across North America, will stop marketing opioids to U.S. physicians. However, the new policy does not extend into …

This is how I reported Age of Addiction opioids series We decided to focus on children because during that town hall meeting with Stein in September, Sprouse argued the harm being done to children has been underreported and overlooked. A Buncombe County social services director later told us she worried the flood of children entering the foster care …

When opioid use winds its way into senior care facilities The opioid epidemic is far-reaching, and even touched the lives of seniors living in a residential care facility in Mesa. Arthur Michael Sesate, 24, was a maintenance worker at Fellowship Square Assisted Living Facility in Mesa when his opioid addiction became so severe that he began stealing jewelry from residents to support his drug habit, according to Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Sesate w

