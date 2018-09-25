Quitting Tobacco

Quitting Tobacco Price: (shipping charges may apply) Standard shipping is free. Expedited delivery has associated costs. You will be able to review shipping options and costs during check-out. This pamphlet offers reasons to combine tobacco cessation and substance use disorder treatment, including client testimonials and resources for implementing a tobacco cessation program. It also explains the benefits of offe

See all stories on this topic

You Can Quit Tobacco Price: (shipping charges may apply) Standard shipping is free. Expedited delivery has associated costs. You will be able to review shipping options and costs during check-out. This pamphlet addresses the health benefits that can come with quitting smoking while recovering from substance use disorder. Standard shipping is free. Expedited delivery has associated costs. You will be able to review s

See all stories on this topic

Implementing Tobacco Cessation Programs in Substance Use Disorder Treatment Settings Price: (shipping charges may apply) Standard shipping is free. Expedited delivery has associated costs. You will be able to review shipping options and costs during check-out. This quick guide contains an overview of the challenges associated with tobacco cessation and the benefits of being tobacco-free for individuals as well as those of a smoke-free workplace. It also includes tips that substan

See all stories on this topic

[WATCH] President Trump To Address North Korea, Iran In United Nations Speech Trump is scheduled to speak second in a long list of world leaders … Trump will also call for global action against the scourge of drug trafficking, …

See all stories on this topic