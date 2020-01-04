 Skip to content

Ratio of Global Connected Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market (2020-2029) || Phillips …

The product range of the Connected Injectable Drug Delivery Devices industry is … Hormones Replacement, Neurology, Addiction, Respiratory Diseases … South America, Middle East, and Africa Connected Injectable Drug Delivery …
Dr. Heather Ashton, 90, Dies; Helped People Quit Anxiety Drugs

Her "Ashton Manual," published in 1999, has become a cornerstone for people all over the world dealing with benzodiazepine dependence.
Addictive Behavior Control Circuit Discovered in Rat Brains

Some rats showed a decrease in addictive tendencies when researchers activated the pathway, while the behavior of others became more addictive when the pathway was inhibited. (Source: The Scientist)
In Appalachia, Crafting a Road to Recovery With Dulcimer Strings

In Kentucky, where music is the lifeblood, an apprentice program run by luthiers provides meaningful jobs and helps remove the stigma of opioid addiction. (Source: NYT Health)
Sadness, but not all negative emotions, heightens addictive substance use – Dorison CA, Wang K, Rees VW, Kawachi I, Ericson KMM, Lerner JS.

Do negative feelings in general trigger addictive behavior, or do specific emotions play a stronger role? Testing these alternative accounts of emotion and decision making, we drew on the Appraisal Tendency Framework to predict that sadness, specifically, … (Source: SafetyLit)
