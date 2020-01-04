Ratio of Global Connected Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market (2020-2029) || Phillips …

The product range of the Connected Injectable Drug Delivery Devices industry is … Hormones Replacement, Neurology, Addiction, Respiratory Diseases … South America, Middle East, and Africa Connected Injectable Drug Delivery …
See all stories on this topic
Her “Ashton Manual,” published in 1999, has become a cornerstone for people all over the world dealing with benzodiazepine dependence. (Source: NYT Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic
Some rats showed a decrease in addictive tendencies when researchers activated the pathway, while the behavior of others became more addictive when the pathway was inhibited. (Source: The Scientist)
See all stories on this topic
In Kentucky, where music is the lifeblood, an apprentice program run by luthiers provides meaningful jobs and helps remove the stigma of opioid addiction. (Source: NYT Health)
See all stories on this topic
Do negative feelings in general trigger addictive behavior, or do specific emotions play a stronger role? Testing these alternative accounts of emotion and decision making, we drew on the Appraisal Tendency Framework to predict that sadness, specifically, … (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment