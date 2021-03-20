 Skip to content

Reed joins bipartisan, bicameral contingent to hasten organ procurement changes

Published by chris24 on March 20, 2021
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY), co-chair of the Diabetes Caucus, earlier this week joined a … The 10 lawmakers, who also included U.S. Sen. … the American Psychological Association, the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the …
Olivia Munn: ‘Conflating sex addiction with Asian-American women is the problem’

“Hearing so many people talk about the shooter as a sex addict and using that as some kind of justification for why this has happened has been so …
Tobacco Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

Tobacco, despite it triggering addiction and intoxication, is consumed significantly … South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)
Can a neighborhood fall sick? Opioid addiction, collective violence and currents of death in contemporary india – Singh B.

Opioid abuse is an increasingly global phenomenon. Rather than assuming it to be a uniformly global or neoliberal pathology, how might we better understand comparative and locally specific dimensions of opioid addiction? Working with neighborhoods as a uni… (Source: SafetyLit)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media a
Alister Martin starts nonprofits, cares for Boston’s most vulnerable

Alister Martin is an emergency-room physician and nonprofit founder who is caring for the city’s residents who struggle with homelessness and addiction — even helping them register to vote — while helping doctors manage the opioid epidemic. (Source: bizjournals.com Health Care:Physician Practices headlines)
