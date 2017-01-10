Research: NH tops in fentanyl deaths

Research: NH tops in fentanyl deaths The study is looking at all possibilities, including whether it is tied to the state’s highway system and the easy drug route from Boston to Canada.

See all stories on this topic

Preventing Drug Abuse Among Children and… Search Result for “preventing drug abuse among children” … Substance Abuse in Canada: Youth in Focus September 2007 CANADIAN CENTRE ON …

See all stories on this topic

Treatments For Teenage Drug Abuse A Rise in Marijuana’s THC Levels. The amount of THC in marijuana has been increasing steadily over the past few decades. 4 For a new user, this …

See all stories on this topic

And The Award Goes To… This fellow, for “Breathalyzer Performance at a Drunk Driving Check Point”. I bet this happens to police around the world all the time. In China, they take drunk driving even more serious than we do; the legal limit in China is .02%. A BAC of over .08% (most states in the USA) can result in up to 3 years imprisonment and 5 years license suspension. Via Dangerous Minds: Xu’

See all stories on this topic