 Skip to content

Robeson County drug prevention specialist fears overdose deaths will increase

Published by chris24 on December 19, 2020
Robeson County drug prevention specialist fears overdose deaths will increase

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Executive Director of Palmer … Addiction to drugs and/or alcohol is a chronic health problem and people who … overdose is the Opioid prescription drug, nearly half of the U.S. in 2015.”.
See all stories on this topic

Elton John On Music, Addiction And Family: ‘I’m Proud Of Who I Am Now’

And if you’re just joining us, my guest is Elton John. He has a new memoir called “Me.” It seems to me in London that there was a kind of community of …
See all stories on this topic

Elton John On Music, Addiction And Family: ‘I’m Proud Of Who I Am Now’

Elton John On Music, Addiction And Family: ‘I’m Proud Of Who I Am Now’. By Terry … I mean, all from America, obviously, but great music. When I was …
See all stories on this topic

The Fragile Peace in Colombia Needs American Support

Furthermore, the unabated flood of drugs into the United States will continue to increase rates of addiction, afflicting millions of American and …
See all stories on this topic

Detox Product Market Size & Share, Global Sector / Industry Report & Analysis 2020, & Forecast …

North America held the leading market share of 30.5% in 2018. The number of people suffering from drug addiction in America is increasing.
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply