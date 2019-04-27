 Skip to content

Same-day access to mental health services saving lives

Published by chris24 on April 27, 2019
Same-day access to mental health services saving lives

Ruby, who is Native American, initially responded to her daughter’s death by … “Mental health and substance abuse are very prevalent in our society,” …
See all stories on this topic

Kaine visits career fair at VHCC, speaks at drug court graduation

ABINGDON, Va. — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine was in Abingdon on Friday to learn about the region’s need and efforts to train residents for thousands of …
See all stories on this topic

AFTER PRISON: HOW ONE US-BASED RELIGIOUS COALITION WELCOMES THE FORMERLY …

AFTER PRISON: HOW ONE US-BASED RELIGIOUS COALITION … Three former inmates from North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women sang … that provides peer counselling, substance abuse treatment and job training, his …
See all stories on this topic

Worldwide Comprehensive Review of Drug Abuse Treatment Market Trends and Its Development

Determining the opportunities, future of the Drug Abuse Treatment and its restraints … North and South America; Europe; China; South Korea; India.
See all stories on this topic

Homeless people face looming, tragic ‘catastrophe’: Expert

The homeless are largely sick, physically and mentally, have substance abuse issues, have been the subject of assault, physical or sexual, are in …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply