Sandoz Inc. and Pear Therapeutics Obtain FDA Clearance for reSET-O™ to Treat Opioid Use …

Published by chris24 on December 10, 2018
reSET-O is intended to increase retention of patients with Opioid Use Disorder … To support the FDA submission of reSET-O, a National Institute on Drug … Every day, approximately 115 Americans die after overdosing on opioids[v].
Behavioral health in pregnancy and postpartum

Behavioral health refers to the domains of mental health and substance use …. North Bethesda, MD: American Society of Addiction Medicine;2017.
Published inSubstance Abuse

