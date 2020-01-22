Shanghai rolls out biometric terminals to prevent drug abuse

Shanghai rolls out biometric terminals to prevent drug abuse Shanghai rolls out biometric terminals to prevent drug abuse … machines last year to decrease the number of drug-related deaths in North America.

See all stories on this topic

Hemp, Inc. Praises Recently Announced Bi-partisan House Legislation That Promotes Hemp … The new legislation amends the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to … In fact, the first American home made of hemp-based materials was …

See all stories on this topic

At US$ 29200 Mn Reached Sleep Aid Devices Market With 4.9% CAGR Value In The Year of 2026 In Latin America, the prevalence of OSA was 23.5% in 2013. … Drugs for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Industry Market Recent Developments …

See all stories on this topic

The US Sanctions on Iran Are Causing a Major Humanitarian Crisis The rather large Iranian expatriate community in North America is reluctant to … From suicide rates to divorce rates to substance abuse to air and water …

See all stories on this topic