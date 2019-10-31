She lost her son to addiction, then lost her house to save her daughter

She lost her son to addiction, then lost her house to save her daughter The opioid epidemic in America has led to a record number of overdose deaths … But only 1 in 10 people with a drug addiction obtain specialty care.

See all stories on this topic

Pedicle Screw Systems Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2018 – 2028 The situation in 2017 got so bad in terms of opioid addiction that the United States declared it a national … And, the problem is not unique to US.

See all stories on this topic

Addiction Treatment Market Next Big Thing | Cipla, Allergan, Alkermes Addiction Treatment Market Next Big Thing | Cipla, Allergan, Alkermes … Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are …

See all stories on this topic

Global Substance Abuse Therapeutics Market Insights on Future Scenario, 2019 to 2024 On a regional basis, the global Substance Abuse Therapeutics market can be segmented into: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), …

See all stories on this topic