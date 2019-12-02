Slamdance Film Festival Unveils 2020 Competition Lineup

A Dog’s Death – (Uruguay, France, Argentina) North American Premiere Director: … boxer faces addiction and lack of self worth in the aftermath of a break-up. … Majnuni – (Bosnia i Herzegovina, USA) North American Premiere
See all stories on this topic
A Dog’s Death – (Uruguay, France, Argentina) North American Premiere … A blue collar father tries to rescue his pregnant, heroin-addicted girlfriend …
See all stories on this topic
The Theory of Everything’s lead duo, Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, … documenting Frey’s recovery from addiction, it later emerged that many of the … She didn’t bring the accompanying tour to North America, sadly, so this …
See all stories on this topic
By providing a local and affordable option for addiction treatment, this organization … KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TENNESSEE.
See all stories on this topic
It gives a forecast on the estimation of the way of global Addiction Treatment market … Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Addiction … section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment