Sounding an alarm on the opiod epidemic “The President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis,” published on November 1, 2017, stands out as current and comprehensive. Nonetheless, prevention … The citizens will not use illicit opiates, so the drug gangs bring the dope north to sell to us. Why won’t Guatemalans …

Club NA … proving itself in the lives of many addicts…the Fellowship will continue to meet in local churches, community halls, and any place where recovering addicts are welcome to congregate. While NAWS, the WSO, and Baby Blue followers struggled in North America with issues of unity through the 1990’s, …

Smoke Out That’s the message coming from recovering pot addicts in the North Bay. … Marijuana Anonymous has been around in the North Bay for 25 years. … Yet most critics of AA, or of Narcotics Anonymous or of MA, fail to account for the fact that in America, sitting in a room with a bunch of other addicts is often …

Is Herbal Supplement Kratom an Opioid? The FDA Says Yes (WASHINGTON) — U.S. health authorities say an herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain remedy contains the same chemicals found in opioids, the addictive family of drugs at the center of a national addiction crisis.

The Food and Drug Administration analysis, published Tuesday, makes it more likely that the supplement, kratom, could be banned by the federal government.

