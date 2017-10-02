Southeast Alumni, Faculty Honored with 2017 Merit Awards

Southeast Alumni, Faculty Honored with 2017 Merit Awards Campbell also helped launch and serves on the board of directors for the LIDS …. He is currently a Fellow of the American Institute of Fishery Research … loss programs, substance abuse prevention and worksite health promotion.

See all stories on this topic

Series To Look At Ways To Resolve Drug Problems – Brevard, NC A four-part series entitled “Ending America’s Longest War: From Darkness to Light” will focus on drug addiction, the history of the War on Drugs, and …

See all stories on this topic

Ohio chief justice compares opioid crisis to polio epidemic Trafficking in the drug, often manufactured in China, is difficult to stop, she … crisis to the polio epidemic that gripped America in the 1940s and 1950s. … on polio, and we can imagine people working together to study the problem, … “Substance abuse is the major cause for children being removed from …

See all stories on this topic

Solution to drug abuse essay It is obvious that illegal drugs have become a major cause for concern in North America.Abuse Substance abuse involves excessive and repeated use …

See all stories on this topic