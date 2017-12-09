 Skip to content

Southwest General offers a unique substance use program that assists patients through first days …

The BreakThru program focuses on integrity and quality for the purpose of creating a healthier and better life for those impacted by substance use and/or … They represent the thirteenth and fourteenth All-Americans in Strongsville High School Lady Mustangs history and the first time Strongsville High …
Love & death in the time of fentanyl: Martin Paré, the addict personified

Fentanyl-laced drugs are driving the opioid crisis in North America. Recently declared a national epidemic, fentanyl-laced drug overdoses killed more than 60,000 last year in the U.S., about one person nearly every nine minutes. Roughly, 20,000 succumbed to fentanyl. Canada recorded nearly 3,000 …
Kingston new briefs: Dec. 8

Anyone who has a family member who suffers from, or they suspect may have an addiction problem, is invited to drop in. … Antiquarian Society will present “Burial Hill: History in Progress,” a series of history expeditions on Burial Hill, one of America’s oldest and most significant burying grounds.
Guidelines For Preventing Drug Addiction Hankinson 58041 North Dakota

Guidelines For Preventing Drug Addiction Hankinson 58041 North Dakota. Alcoholism in Hankinson North Dakota affects all segments of American life. The US Institute of Drug Abuse reports that in 2016, an estimated 6.4 percent of US citizens had consumed 5 or more beverages on at least 5 …
Health Canada to beef up safety warning on prescription opioid labels

Labels will also clarify warnings for patients at greater risk of harm from opioids, such as pregnant women and those with a history of dependence or substance-use disorder. “Canada is facing an opioid crisis that is claiming the lives of many Canadians from all walks of life,” Health Canada said in a …
