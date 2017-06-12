State relies on vice

State relies on vice Casino gambling is every bit the blight on civil society that is depicted in the 1989 movie. It breeds substance abuse, family breakups, theft and …

Say It Ain’t So I always thought this Weezer song had to be about alcoholism, but had never heard the story behind it until today while listening to Matt Pinfield’s Lithium show on XM radio. Frontman Rivers Cuomo has said the songs lyrics stem from an incident in high school where he came home and saw a bottle of Heineken beer in the fridge. He believed his mother and father’s marriage ended because

What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits Hey everyone! TDA and I (Screedler) have not given up on the site. Neither have we fallen off our wagon’s. Just taking some time off and rebooting. I heard a song on the radio today that made me think of the site, how everyone was doing and everything. The band is “The Doobie Brothers” and the song was off their fourth album with the TDA post inspiring title What Were Once Vices

Boston’s Higher Power The liner notes of Boston’s Greatest Hits album released in 1997 : Special thanks to the Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous programs around the world for inspiring the song HIGHER POWER. Less than 10% of all cocaine & heroin users are able to free themselves from addiction, even after prolonged treatment. HIGHER POWER is dedicated to those few individuals who have the heart to

