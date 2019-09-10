States face an opioid funding cliff next year

WASHINGTON – Congress has provided billions of new dollars to fight opioid abuse. But the problem will be far from solved when the one-time …
See all stories on this topic
Congress has provided billions of new dollars to fight opioid abuse. … aimed at the epidemic that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year.
See all stories on this topic
The prescription rates of certain addictive medicines are higher in the most deprived areas of England, … “While the scale and nature of opioid prescribing does not reflect the so-called crisis in North America, the NHS needs to take …
See all stories on this topic
A collective analysis of Addiction Treatment market offering an exhaustive … How many proceeds will every zone including North America, Europe, …
See all stories on this topic
With cannabis now legal in Canada and genomics research greatly … brain’s pain receptors but carry the risk of significant side effects and addiction.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment