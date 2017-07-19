 Skip to content

Step outside the politics and encounter immigrants, bishop implores

Published by chris24 on July 19, 2017
A U.S. bishop on the border of Mexico hopes his new pastoral letter on … And Catholics must also “address the plague of substance abuse afflicting …
Parish roundup: mental health, Lumen Christi, flood recovery

Editor’s note: The Field Hospital blog shares parish and other grassroots efforts across the U.S. and Canada to accompany those on the margins and …
Southern food festivals grapple with industry tilt toward sobriety

In 1976, when the nation marked its bicentennial by celebrating American archetypes … There are a multitude of reasons why substance abuse is rampant in the … “Then I’d realize, ‘Oh, they’re on a path of sobriety’,” Love says.
AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.40 Million

AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday … Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in AAC Holdings … AAC Holdings, Inc is a provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse …
