Sugar in the diet may increase risks of opioid addiction

Published by chris24 on October 16, 2017
As North America’s opioid crisis worsens, schools across Canada are … To explore the possible role of a sugar-rich diet in opioid addiction, we …
Letters to the editor

Every year throughout North America, the lives of millions of non-violent … Users are forced into black markets and all of the associated dangers, often … With billions spent annually on drug law enforcement, its victims deserve some …
There is no such thing as sex addiction, experts say

Harvey Weinstein was checked into rehab in Arizona for sex addiction on Friday as dozens of women accuse him of rape, sexual assault or inappropriate behavior. (Source: the Mail online | Health)
Magic mushrooms ‘reboot’ brain in depressed people – study

Patients unresponsive to conventional treatments benefit when treated with natural psychoactive compound, but researchers warn against self medicationMagic mushrooms may effectively “reset” the activity of key brain circuits known to play a role in depression, the latest study to highlight the therapeutic benefits of psychadelics suggests.Psychadelics have shown promising results in the treatm
Unprecedented Opioid Epidemic: As Overdoses Become a Leading Cause of Death, Police, Sheriffs, and Health Agencies Must Step Up Their Response

Police Executive Research Forum. 09/2017 This 92-page report summarizes the epidemic of overdoses by persons addicted to opioid drugs, and what was learned at a national conference held in April 2017. The Police Executive Research Forum focuses on the opioid crisis because despite the work that police and other agencies are doing, the epidemic is continuing to worsen. New concepts in the report in
