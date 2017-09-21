 Skip to content

Summit aims to boost black infants' chance of survival

Published by chris24 on September 21, 2017
Summit aims to boost black infants’ chance of survival

Ruth Richardson co-chairs a state task force on disparities in mortality. … “He looked at my arm and asked me, ‘How long have you been an IV drug user … on Minnesota’s measure of health: Babies born to African-American women …
See all stories on this topic

Redwood Credit Union hires Deanna Schutz as a loan officer; other North Bay professionals news

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new … State University and at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena. … He worked in community health, substance abuse education and life …
See all stories on this topic

Taking Care of Our Country’s Veterans: One of Our Top National Priorities

Veterans wrote a blank check on their lives when they volunteered to join the … and also have become one of America’s most experienced doctors on mass … PTSD also can bring on behavioral disorders such as substance abuse, …
See all stories on this topic

John William Schwanneke

He graduated in 1958 from the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada, and … in the Michigan National Guard, and a member of the American Legion. … people: Students Against Substance Abuse (SASA), Good Samaritan Clinic, …
See all stories on this topic

Federal agencies partner for military and veteran pain management research

Through an interagency partnership, the U.S. Department of Health and … We first partnered with the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the VA in …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply