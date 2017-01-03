Sunwing Airlines on drunk pilot arrested in Calgary: all foreign pilots trained, approved

Sunwing Airlines on drunk pilot arrested in Calgary: all foreign pilots trained, approved Sunwing Airlines said it currently employs about 350 Canadian pilots and … other humans—are subject to chemical and substance abuse disorders,” he said. … That’s a much more deep-rooted problem to address, particularly in a …

See all stories on this topic

Like A Hole In Your Head What I think they are trying to say here is – You need to start snorting cocaine like you need a hole in your head. According to this wonderful PSA, snorting cocaine is 100% equal to shooting yourself in the head. Don’t believe me? Hit play and get scared straight! Produced by Edward Sicard. Featuring new original music by Michael Dillon!! http://lovehzmusic.bandcamp.com/ “When

See all stories on this topic

Drunk History Re-enacted By Jordan Peele Jordan Peele of the comedy duo Key & Peele recreates one of the most bizarre television interviews ever – James Brown’s famous “I Feel Good” interview on CNN while intoxicated on probably numerous substances. In May of 1988 James Brown was arrested in Aiken County, South Carolina, on charges of drug possession and fleeing from the police after his wife Adrienne called

See all stories on this topic

Sober Toolbox Additions Sober Toolbox Additions are where we revisit posts from the past that were more focused on the nuts and bolts of recovery. All these posts are from about seven years ago. The Ripple Effect of Loving Someone Who Drinks Too Much – Guest post by Lisa Frederiksen of Breaking the Cycles. Reconciliation is not Possible – A patriotic post with a recovery spin by Gavin. TDA Review of Gene M

See all stories on this topic