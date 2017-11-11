Surgeons find a kilo of plastic and wood in boy's stomach

Surgeons find a kilo of plastic and wood in boy's stomach Arjun Sah, from India, had a secret addiction to chewing on shreds of plastic and lumps of wood, according to local reports. The teenager suffered from Pica. (Source: the Mail online | Health)

Funding available! The National Network of Libraries of Medicine, Middle Atlantic Region, is accepting applications for health information outreach, health literacy initiatives, emergency preparedness partnerships and health sciences library projects. Applications will be due by COB on December 1.

Insomnia linked to alcohol-use among adolescents, says Rutgers University-Camden (Rutgers University) ‘Parents, educators, and therapists should consider insomnia to be a risk marker for alcohol use, and alcohol use a risk marker for insomnia, among early adolescents,’ writes Rutgers-Camden researcher Naomi Marmorstein in the study, published recently in the journal Addictive Behaviors. (Source: EurekAlert! – Medicine and Health)

One in five Americans still addicted to tobacco One in five adults in the United States uses tobacco on a regular basis, and 15 percent of the population smokes cigarettes, according to a new report from the CDC. (Source: the Mail online | Health)

