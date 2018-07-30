Syringes in Denver's streets, public overdoses becoming all too prominent

‘My business saved my life’ Scottish woman tells how she battled drug addiction, eating disorder … Now, at the age of 29, the talented chef runs her own flourishing food …. So many of us struggle to find a passion in life, an ambition to move forward or …

Predicting Chinese adolescent internet gaming addiction from peer context and normative beliefs about aggression: a 2-year longitudinal study – Su P, Yu C, Zhang W, Liu S, Xu Y, Zhen S. There has been growing concern over Internet gaming addiction (IGA) around the world. However, the risk factors and mediating mechanisms of IGA in Chinese youth remain largely unknown. A total of 323 Chinese adolescents (52.94% females, M age = 14.8… (Source: SafetyLit)

Methamphetamine and the risk of pulmonary arterial hypertension – Ramirez RL, Perez VJ, Zamanian RT. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug originally developed for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. At present, the epidemic rise of illicit methamphetamine use has increased the number of patients living with medical compli… (Source: SafetyLit)

