A poster encouraging educators to work with student assistance professionals when they are concerned about a student’s health and wellbeing. The purpose of the guide is to provide school leaders and administrators with key information regarding student assistance services for substance use and mental health initiatives. This fact sheet contains the background and history of SAMHSA’s “Talk. They
See all stories on this topic
A poster encouraging educators to work with student assistance professionals when they are concerned about a student’s health and wellbeing. The purpose of the guide is to provide school leaders and administrators with key information regarding student assistance services for substance use and mental health initiatives. This fact sheet contains the background and history of SAMHSA’s “Talk. They
See all stories on this topic
A poster encouraging educators to work with student assistance professionals when they are concerned about a student’s health and wellbeing. The purpose of the guide is to provide school leaders and administrators with key information regarding student assistance services for substance use and mental health initiatives. This fact sheet contains the background and history of SAMHSA’s “Talk. They
See all stories on this topic
A poster encouraging educators to work with student assistance professionals when they are concerned about a student’s health and wellbeing. The purpose of the guide is to provide school leaders and administrators with key information regarding student assistance services for substance use and mental health initiatives. This fact sheet contains the background and history of SAMHSA’s “Talk. They
See all stories on this topic
2/3 of American kids try an illegal drug before they finish high school. … 1Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, 615 North Wolfe Street, …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment