TAP 34: Disaster Planning Handbook for Behavioral Health Service Programs

This Technical Assistance Publication (TAP), updated in 2021, provides guidance for behavioral health service and substance use disorder treatment programs wanting to develop or update a comprehensive, scalable, and flexible disaster plan. It addresses planning needs specific to programs that offer prevention services, outpatient or residential treatment, medically supervised withdrawal, and pharm
See all stories on this topic
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent study shows a significant increase in alcohol and other substance use affecting 49% of American …
See all stories on this topic
Prescryptive is putting an end to the U.S. drug debacle with the world’s first health intelligence platform, eliminating middlemen from the drug market to …
See all stories on this topic
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle …
See all stories on this topic
The Standing Rock pipeline dispute grabbed the attention of Stuart Perkins in the fall of 2016. He had a … “America used to say ‘not in my backyard.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment