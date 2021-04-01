TAP 34: Disaster Planning Handbook for Behavioral Health Service Programs

TAP 34: Disaster Planning Handbook for Behavioral Health Service Programs This Technical Assistance Publication (TAP), updated in 2021, provides guidance for behavioral health service and substance use disorder treatment programs wanting to develop or update a comprehensive, scalable, and flexible disaster plan. It addresses planning needs specific to programs that offer prevention services, outpatient or residential treatment, medically supervised withdrawal, and pharm

49% of US Workers Are Struggling with Alcohol and Substance Abuse One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent study shows a significant increase in alcohol and other substance use affecting 49% of American …

Pear Therapeutics and Prescryptive Health Announce Formulary Coverage for Prescription Digital … Prescryptive is putting an end to the U.S. drug debacle with the world’s first health intelligence platform, eliminating middlemen from the drug market to …

Global Substance Abuse EMR Software Market Outlook 2021: Industry Size and Forecasts … In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle …

