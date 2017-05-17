 Skip to content

Teens disconnected from family are more addicted to the web

Published by chris24 on May 17, 2017
Worried about the way “Internet addiction (IA) among adolescents has … many of their politically correct North American and European counterparts …
Cannabis as an exit drug: How pot helps some beat drug, alcohol addiction

As drug abuse and overdose rates surge across North America, cannabis-inclusive substance abuse treatment is becoming an increasingly viable …
An Experiment Helps Heroin Users Test Their Street Drugs For Fentanyl

Insite, which is funded by the Canadian government, is also the only “safe injection” site in North America. That means there’s a key difference …
Hydromorphone works as well as heroin-assisted drug addiction treatment

The NAOMI (North American Opiate Medication Initiative) study, a phase 3 randomised controlled trial conducted in Vancouver and Montréal, was the …
British Columbia researchers find cannabis may be effective substitute for crack cocaine addicts

New study from the BC Centre on Substance Use finds people with addictions to crack cocaine see “significant decline” in use when taking cannabis …
