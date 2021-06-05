Telehealth for the Treatment of Serious Mental Illness and Substance Use Disorders

This guide reviews ways that telehealth modalities can be used to provide treatment for serious mental illness and substance use disorders among adults, distills the research into recommendations for practice, and provides examples of how these recommendations can be implemented. This Advisory is based on TIP 60, Using Technology-Based Therapeutic Tools in Behavioral Health Services. It provides
This guide provides mental health decision-makers (e.g., state/local mental health directors, treatment facility clinical directors, and other stakeholders) with rationale and evidence to support wide-spread expansion of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Psychosis (CBTp) across mental health systems. This guide supports health care providers, systems, and communities to address first-episode psych
These prevention core competencies and accompanying knowledge, skills, and abilities offer professional direction to the prevention field, affecting staff development and career ladders and pipelines, and providing guidance for training programs and service delivery qualification. This manual offers guidance and tools for identifying mental illness or substance use issues early in children and ad
