Telugu techies in US bet big on crypto currency

Telugu techies in US bet big on crypto currency Telugu people in the US are just forming groups to understand the intricacies. Meanwhile, experts from the US are closely looking at the new addiction and have are cautioned people about the risk of volatility of the market. Mr Ravi Kuchipudi of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) said, “There is …

See all stories on this topic

Apple urged to shield kids from iPhone addiction In November, a small study presented at the Radiological Society of North America’s annual meeting found that teenagers who scored highly on tests created to detect smartphone addiction had chemical imbalances in their brains similar to those seen in people experiencing anxiety and depression.

See all stories on this topic

Alcohol Addiction Therapeutics Sales Market Review, Forecast To 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and Alcohol Addiction Therapeutics Sales market share and growth rate in these regions, from 2012 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, …

See all stories on this topic

Jeff Sessions’ move against legal marijuana could help fuel the opioid crisis This is not a question of being tough on crime, but asking why addiction should be a crime at all. For decades, America has unsuccessfully waged the war on drugs. A change in strategy is clearly needed. The policies I advocate for have been proven to work elsewhere. By following the path revealed by …

See all stories on this topic