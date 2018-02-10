The cough syrup and painkiller that can kill you

The cough syrup and painkiller that can kill you According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), about one out of every six American young adults (between the ages of 18 and 25) battled a substance use disorder in 2014. This represents the highest percentage out of any age group at 16.3 percent. A study by Substance Abuse …

Church News: Week of Feb. 10, 2018 Hillside Bible Church invites you to join us for a concert featuring Canada’s Double Portion, 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Feb. … The father of two children, Michael has dedicated himself to combating alcohol and drug abuse in the Navajo Nation as a youth coordinator working with Fighting Back, Inc. He adheres …

Trump to nominate Jim Carroll as next drug czar Pence spent the days leading up to the games warning that the North was trying to “hijack the message and imagery of the Olympic Games” with its “propaganda.” But the North was still welcomed with open arms to what South Korean President Moon Jae-in called “Olympic games of peace” and the U.S. …

The 3 Biggest Risks for Canadian Pot Stocks Unfortunately, Congress has dug in its heels and isn’t adjusting its classification of pot as a Schedule 1 substance. … Should Canada green-light adult-use cannabis, it would become the first developed country in the world to do so, and it would potentially be adding $5 billion in annual sales, once fully …

