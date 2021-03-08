The Council on Recovery President & CEO to Retire After 28 Years of Service, National Search for …

Mel Taylor, President and CEO of The Council on Recovery for 28 years, will retire … at the forefront of helping individuals and families impacted by substance abuse and …

3-9 State briefs The Oklahoma State Department of Education is partnering with the … House that would better help Oklahomans seeking substance abuse, addiction or mental … Known as the largest freshwater turtle in North America, the alligator …

Mental Health App Market Value Projected To Reach US$ 3709.2 Million By 2027: Acumen … Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research … In 2019, North America accounted for the maximum revenue share (%) in the … million Americans have a co-occurring mental health and addiction disorder.

Spero Health Expands Addiction Treatment Services with New Clinic Opening in Madison … Families and friends of loved ones have turned to us as these devastating numbers of people dying from overdose continue to grow. We feel a sense of …

