The Ku Klux Klan and Visalia: A legacy of racism that hasn't died

Published by chris24 on February 21, 2019
In late 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern … Allegations of racial abuse aren’t new in the Visalia school district. …. services, medical resources, STD testing, substance abuse help, suicide prevention, and …
Shedding light on the dark side of teen dating: dating violence

The U.S. is raising awareness about teen dating violence, which is … Looking back, Middleton said she sees a pattern of abuse that started early in the … victims of dating abuse as adolescents are at higher risk for substance abuse, …
Tens of thousands of Americans die each year from opioid overdoses

Drugs now kill about 70,000 Americans every year—more than car crashes or guns (both 39,000), more than AIDS did at the height of its epidemic …
Community groups request nearly $400000 in federal money

North End Community Improvement Collaborative’s Edward Akinyemi, … St. Peter’s Parish and School, Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse … federal programs run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development …
Graduate student tabbed for NC Attorney General’s Council on Collegiate Opioid Misuse

The misuse of and addiction to opioids, which include prescription pain … by the National Safety Council, for the first time ever, Americans are more likely to … said Christy Wyatt, a counselor and substance abuse specialist at CAPS.
