The Marketing of Stimulants for Children With A.D.H.D.

Published by chris24 on February 11, 2020
Doctors must balance patients ' needs, parents' concerns, pressure from pharmaceutical representatives and challenges from insurance companies. (Source: NYT Health)
Why small changes to the language around addiction are so enormously important

Language has a lot of power, and labelling people as ‘addicts’ lowers self-esteem, adds to social isolation, and can prevent people from getting needed care, writes Dr. Laura MacKinnon. (Source: CBC | Health)
Neurobiological mechanisms involved in the loss of control in a study in mice revealed

(Universitat Pompeu Fabra – Barcelona) The study conducted in rodents reveals a specific mechanism in this crucial cortical circuit for food addiction that involves a loss of control over intake. (Source: EurekAlert! – Social and Behavioral Science)
Improved Access to Opioid Addiction Treatment Bypasses Some Communities Improved Access to Opioid Addiction Treatment Bypasses Some Communities

Reuters Health Information (Source: Medscape Medical News Headlines)
Nonprofit begins construction on family advocacy center in Kettering

Ohio’s first newborn recovery center began construction this week on an expansion project in Kettering.

Brigid’s Path is launching a new family advocacy center to expand services and offerings for families impacted by addiction. The center, which is being constructed by Troy-based Brackett Builders, will occupy space in one of four original nurseries at the facility.

The new center will provide
