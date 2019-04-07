The Opioid Crisis — Origins of an American health emergency

The Opioid Crisis — Origins of an American health emergency Naloxone, a drug which counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose, is now in the hands of many law enforcement and other first responder agencies …

See all stories on this topic

Opioid Crisis: Saving lives vs. root causes In North Carolina’s Surry County, emergency crews responded to 371 drug overdose calls in 2018. … A total of 399,230 U.S. residents died from opioid-related causes from 1999 through 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for …

See all stories on this topic

The opioid crisis: From ‘Small-town USA’ to big city In North Carolina’s Surry County, emergency crews responded to 371 drug overdose calls in 2018. That’s a little more than one a day in the county …

See all stories on this topic

Community Services for April 7 Christians Against Substance Abuse: This 12-step program meets at 6 p.m. Mondays for women and 6 p.m. Thursdays for men in Rainbow Church of …

See all stories on this topic