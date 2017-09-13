The Sandwell multi-agency management group for high impact problem drinkers – interim evaluation

The Sandwell multi-agency management group for high impact problem drinkers – interim evaluation Conclusion

Overall, this evaluation suggests that: The multi-agency Blue Light process offers the potential for a significant return on investment, with modest up-front investment.

The effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of the approach is measurable.

Client benefit is significant and demonstrable through evidence of engagement with substance misuse services. The interviews and survey also show

See all stories on this topic

MPs hear from public health, addiction experts as Goodale sticks to pot legalization deadline MPs on the House of Commons health committee are conducting a third day of hearings on the government’s marijuana legalization legislation. Today’s witnesses include public health and addiction experts, as well as a representative from the Canadian Federation of Apartment Associations. (Source: CBC | Health)

See all stories on this topic

Opioid painkiller overdoses more than double in a decade Number of hospital admissions in England rose to 11,660 last year as doctors say drugs are being prescribed too readilyThe number of patients admitted to hospital for overdosing on powerful and potentially addictive opioid painkillers has more than doubled in a decade, with doctors saying it is the “very worrying” consequence of the drugs being prescribed too readily.Data from NHS Digital show

See all stories on this topic

In the Philippines, Human Rights Have a Precise Value: $20 Philippine lawmakers have voted to reduce the annual budget of the Commission on Human Rights — the body tasked with investigating the country’s brutal war on drugs — to about $20.

The move to defund the commission, which was easily passed by Representatives and now awaits approval by the Senate, coincides with another proposal to cut spending on drug rehabilitation programs by a

See all stories on this topic