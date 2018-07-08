The secret story of how America lost the drug war with the Taliban

The secret story of how America lost the drug war with the Taliban Over time, growing numbers of Americans addicted to legally prescribed opioids were finding an alternative in the ample, but often deadly, narcotics …

See all stories on this topic

Group Rebrands: Association of Gospel Rescue Missions is now Citygate Network Gospel rescue missions arose a century and a half ago to help urban men who were jobless, homeless and hopeless. Now, the Colorado …

See all stories on this topic

[BC-MCT-INTERNATIONAL-BJT] Additional news stories, including full U.S. coverage, appear on the … ^North Korea accuses U.S. of making unilateral demands in nuclear talks< … American struggle to curb opioid addiction could become collateral damage in …

See all stories on this topic

With More Opioid Use, People Are More Likely To Get Caught Up In The Justice System A new study shows Americans with opioid addiction are more likely to have been arrested or convicted of a crime, suggesting a need to involve cops, courts and jails in treating addiction.(Image credit: Marie Hickman/Getty Images) (Source: NPR Health and Science)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free

See all stories on this topic