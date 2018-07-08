 Skip to content

The secret story of how America lost the drug war with the Taliban

Published by chris24 on July 8, 2018
Over time, growing numbers of Americans addicted to legally prescribed opioids were finding an alternative in the ample, but often deadly, narcotics …
Group Rebrands: Association of Gospel Rescue Missions is now Citygate Network

Gospel rescue missions arose a century and a half ago to help urban men who were jobless, homeless and hopeless. Now, the Colorado …
[BC-MCT-INTERNATIONAL-BJT]

Additional news stories, including full U.S. coverage, appear on the … ^North Korea accuses U.S. of making unilateral demands in nuclear talks< … American struggle to curb opioid addiction could become collateral damage in …
With More Opioid Use, People Are More Likely To Get Caught Up In The Justice System

A new study shows Americans with opioid addiction are more likely to have been arrested or convicted of a crime, suggesting a need to involve cops, courts and jails in treating addiction.(Image credit: Marie Hickman/Getty Images) (Source: NPR Health and Science)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free
Morning Break: Addiction-Free Opioid Use; FDA Payola? Hot Shoes

(MedPage Today) — Health news and commentary from around the Web gathered by the MedPage Today staff (Source: MedPage Today Hematology/Oncology)
