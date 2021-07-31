 Skip to content

The unintended consequences of marijuana decriminalization

Published by chris24 on July 31, 2021
America’s decades-long war on drugs disproportionately harmed minorities. Now, it seems that decriminalization of marijuana hasn’t leveled the …
Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2025| Pear Therapeutics (US …

A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market timeline …
Who Are the Unvaccinated in America? There’s No One Answer.

It turns out, though, that this is not a single set of Americans, but in many ways two. In one group are … “Is it really worth me taking it?” Ms. Patterson …
US Memorials to Victims of COVID-19 Pandemic Taking Shape

US Memorials to Victims of COVID-19 Pandemic Taking Shape. A memorial grove to COVID-19 victims has been planted in Ohio, and governors and …
US fencers wear pink masks to protest against teammate accused of sexual misconduct.

A photograph of the unsettled team showed the fencers standing in stark contrast. “Kudos to the team for taking a stand,” tweeted Ibtihaj Muhammad, …
