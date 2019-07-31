Tighter focus, additional funding crucial to combat opioid crisis, group says

We won’t just lose more Americans than we did in over a decade of … “The majority of people overdosing on opioids have addiction stemming from …
See all stories on this topic
“I have had some pretty close people, like close to me, die of a drug overdose. … Like most county jails and state prisons in America, the Aroostook County … that buprenorphine was prohibited because of its high potential for abuse.
See all stories on this topic
… for the cure or treatment of nicotine addiction (e.g., smoking cessation), relapse prevention, … “He didn’t use it but he did take it out and show it to us.
See all stories on this topic
… whether the UK should follow the lead of North America, where places like Canada, … Touted by the paper as the first test of public opinion since the UK … and NHS services – including around addiction treatment and adolescent …
See all stories on this topic
North America is dominating behavioral rehabilitation market as rising … Acadia Healthcare; American Addiction Centers; Baxter Regional Medical …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment