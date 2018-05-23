 Skip to content

TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder – Full Document (Including Executive Summary and Parts 1-5)

Published by chris24 on May 23, 2018
TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder – Full Document (Including Executive Summary and Parts 1-5)

This Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) reviews the use of the three Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications used to treat opioid use disorder (OUD)—methadone, naltrexone, and buprenorphine—and the oth
TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder – Resources Related to Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (Part 5 of 5)

Part 5 of this Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) provides an audience-segmented collection of resources and a glossary of key terms related to opioid use disorder.
TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder – Pharmacotherapy for Opioid Use Disorder (Part 3 of 5)

Part 3 of this Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) describes general principles of opioid use disorder (OUD) pharmacotherapy and discusses medication formulations, indications, and dosing for the three Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications used to treat
OUD—methadone, naltrexone, and buprenorphine. Part 3 also discusses patient management and monitoring in outpatient settings
TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder – Addressing Opioid Use Disorder in General Medical Settings (Part 2 of 5)

Part 2 of this Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) is for healthcare professionals who work in general medical settings and care for patients who misuse opioids or have opioid use disorder (OUD). Healthcare professionals in such settings address most personal healthcare needs, develop sustained partnerships with patients, and practice in the context of family and community. Inventory#: SMA18-506
TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder – Executive Summary

This publication is currently available for pre-order and electronic download only.
This Executive Summary provides an overview of the use of the three Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications used to treat opioid use disorder, and a quick reference to the key messages presented in the five-part "Medications for Opioid Use Disorder" Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP). Invento
