TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder – Full Document (Including Executive Summary and Parts 1-5)

This Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) reviews the use of the three Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications used to treat opioid use disorder (OUD)—methadone, naltrexone, and buprenorphine—and the oth

Part 5 of this Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) provides an audience-segmented collection of resources and a glossary of key terms related to opioid use disorder.

TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder – Pharmacotherapy for Opioid Use Disorder (Part 3 of 5) Part 3 of this Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) describes general principles of opioid use disorder (OUD) pharmacotherapy and discusses medication formulations, indications, and dosing for the three Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications used to treat

OUD—methadone, naltrexone, and buprenorphine. Part 3 also discusses patient management and monitoring in outpatient settings

Part 2 of this Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) is for healthcare professionals who work in general medical settings and care for patients who misuse opioids or have opioid use disorder (OUD). Healthcare professionals in such settings address most personal healthcare needs, develop sustained partnerships with patients, and practice in the context of family and community. Inventory#: SMA18-506

