 Skip to content

TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder – Full Document

Published by chris24 on July 28, 2021
TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder – Full Document

This Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) reviews the use of the three Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications used to treat OUD—methadone, naltrexone, and buprenorphine—and the other strategies and services needed to support recovery for people with OUD. This is a revision. This manual provides clinical practice guidelines for using medications in the medication-assisted trea
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Expands Addiction Services to Wyoming, Idaho

“Our virtual outpatient care and other telehealth resources and services are proving to be effective and convenient, and have enabled us to expand …
See all stories on this topic

North Carolina Requiring State Health Workers to Get Vaccine

The speaker also noted that none of the available COVID-19 vaccines the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved for emergency use have thus …
See all stories on this topic

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) CEO Kåre Schultz on Q2 2021 Results – Earnings …

Brendan O’Grady – Head of North America Commercial … And that’s, of course, very, very important for the patients who use the product every day.
See all stories on this topic

War on drugs victimized millions of Black Americans

The impact of anti-drug policies. Fifty years ago this summer, President Richard Nixon declared a war on drugs. Today, with the U.S. mired in a deadly …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply