TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorders – Pharmacotherapy for Opioid Use Disorder (Part 3 of 5)

TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorders – Pharmacotherapy for Opioid Use Disorder (Part 3 of 5) Part 3 of this Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) describes general principles of opioid use disorder (OUD) pharmacotherapy and discusses medication formulations, indications, and dosing for the three Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications used to treat

OUD—methadone, naltrexone, and buprenorphine. Part 3 also discusses patient management and monitoring in outpatient settings

TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorders – Resources Related to Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (Part 5 of 5) Part 5 of this Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) provides an audience-segmented collection of resources and a glossary of key terms related to opioid use disorder.

TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorders – Executive Summary This publication is currently available for pre-order and electronic download only.

This Executive Summary provides an overview of the use of the three Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications used to treat opioid use disorder, and a quick reference to the key messages presented in the five-part “Medications for Opioid Use Disorder” Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP). Invento

TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorders – Full Document (Including Executive Summary and Parts 1-5) This publication is currently available for pre-order and electronic download only.

This Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) reviews the use of the three Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications used to treat opioid use disorder (OUD)—methadone, naltrexone, and buprenorphine—and the other strategies and services needed to support recovery for people with OUD. Inventory#: SMA18-

