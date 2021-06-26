Tips for Healthcare Professionals: Coping with Stress and Compassion Fatigue (Spanish version) – Consejos para profesionales de la salud: Cómo enfrentar el estrés y la fatiga por compasión

Esta hoja de consejos examina el estrés y la fatiga por compasión, así como los signos de angustia después de una catástrofe. Se identifican formas de abordar la situación y aumentar la resiliencia, junto con recursos para obtener más información y apoyo.
This tip sheet explores stress and compassion fatigue, as well as signs of distress after a disaster. It identifies ways to cope and en
See all stories on this topic
Esta hoja de consejos describe algunas de las reacciones frecuentes a las pandemias y otras catástrofes y sugiere formas de afrontarlas. También cubre el estrés financiero, los indicios de que debe buscar ayuda profesional en salud mental y enumera fuentes de ayuda y apoyo.
This tip sheet describes some of the common reactions to pandemics and other disasters and suggests ways to deal with the
See all stories on this topic
… and delivery forms of psilocybin to treat mental health and substance abuse disorders. With our common shares listed on the OTCQB it will help us …
See all stories on this topic
These drugs are used in the treatment of major depressive disorder, treatment-resistant depression, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and …
See all stories on this topic
What are the reasons, and how does the U.S. face such violence? SECRETARY BLINKEN: (Via interpreter) Yes, this is the main topic these days, one of …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment