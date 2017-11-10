Tips for Survivors of a Disaster or Other Traumatic Event:

Price: (shipping charges may apply) Standard shipping is free. Expedited delivery has associated costs. You will be able to review shipping options and costs during check-out. Explains the signs and symptoms of retraumatization. Gives guidance on how to manage the symptoms. Provides resources for building resilience and an adequate support system for dealing with triggering events. Standard ship
See all stories on this topic
In addition to numerous articles on drug abuse, moral issues and … The Fort Cooper Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American …
See all stories on this topic
… speaks at a recent roundtable discussion on mental illness that brought together federal, state and local leaders. … Experts say that, while up to a quarter of Americans have a diagnosable mental and/or substance use disorder, …
See all stories on this topic
Even more than his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, cracking down … on the stump than the rise of robotics or the increased incidents of drug …
See all stories on this topic
2006: Mental Health and Substance Abuse sends a bill to the Legislature that … 12; Shawn Collins, the treasurer’s expert on marijuana policy, wins the … Canada is expected to legalize recreational pot next year, and European and …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment