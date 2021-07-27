Tips for Survivors of a Pandemic: Managing Stress (Spanish Version) – Consejos para sobrevivientes de una pandemia: Control del estrés

Tips for Survivors of a Pandemic: Managing Stress (Spanish Version) – Consejos para sobrevivientes de una pandemia: Control del estrés Esta hoja de consejos describe algunas de las reacciones frecuentes a las pandemias y otras catástrofes y sugiere formas de afrontarlas. También cubre el estrés financiero, los indicios de que debe buscar ayuda profesional en salud mental y enumera fuentes de ayuda y apoyo. This tip sheet describes some of the common reactions to pandemics and other disasters and suggests ways to deal with the

Tips for Healthcare Professionals: Coping with Stress and Compassion Fatigue (Spanish version) – Consejos para profesionales de la salud: Cómo enfrentar el estrés y la fatiga por compasión Esta hoja de consejos examina el estrés y la fatiga por compasión, así como los signos de angustia después de una catástrofe. Se identifican formas de abordar la situación y aumentar la resiliencia, junto con recursos para obtener más información y apoyo. This tip sheet explores stress and compassion fatigue, as well as signs of distress after a disaster. It identifies ways to cope and en

Advisory: Clinical Issues in Intensive Outpatient Treatment for Substance Use Disorders This Advisory, based on Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) 47, Substance Abuse: Clinical Issues in Intensive Outpatient Treatment, provides an overview of intensive outpatient (IOP) treatment. It discusses typical program goals; outlines key features that improve engagement, retention, and outcomes; and provides additional resources on this critical topic. This manual helps clinicians design an

Study Examines Perspectives on Psychosis Recovery 20 Years Later To better understand the potential influence of clinical recovery status on how service users define personal recovery, the researchers conducted …

