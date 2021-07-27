Esta hoja de consejos describe algunas de las reacciones frecuentes a las pandemias y otras catástrofes y sugiere formas de afrontarlas. También cubre el estrés financiero, los indicios de que debe buscar ayuda profesional en salud mental y enumera fuentes de ayuda y apoyo.
Esta hoja de consejos examina el estrés y la fatiga por compasión, así como los signos de angustia después de una catástrofe. Se identifican formas de abordar la situación y aumentar la resiliencia, junto con recursos para obtener más información y apoyo.
This Advisory, based on Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) 47, Substance Abuse: Clinical Issues in Intensive Outpatient Treatment, provides an overview of intensive outpatient (IOP) treatment. It discusses typical program goals; outlines key features that improve engagement, retention, and outcomes; and provides additional resources on this critical topic. This manual helps clinicians design an
