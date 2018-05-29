Tips for Teens: The Truth About Methamphetamine

Price: (shipping charges may apply) Standard shipping is free. Expedited delivery has associated costs. You will be able to review shipping options and costs during check-out. This factsheet for teens provides facts about methamphetamine. It describes short- and long-term effects and lists signs of methamphetamine use. The factsheet helps to dispel common myths about methamphetamine. Access sourc
This factsheet for teens provides facts about inhalants. It describes the long- and short-tem effects and lists the signs of inhalant use. The factsheet helps to dispel common myths about inhalants.
This brochure for teens provides facts about cocaine. It describes short- and long-term effects and lists signs of cocaine use. The brochure helps to dispel common myths about cocaine.
This factsheet for teens provides facts about heroin. It describes short- and long-term effects and lists signs of heroin use. The factsheet helps to dispel common myths about heroin.
Part 1 of this Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) offers a general introduction to providing medications to address opioid use disorder (OUD). It is for all audiences. Part 1 will help readers understand key facts and issues related to providing Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications used to treat OUD. TIP Parts 2 through 5 cover these issues in more detail. Inventory#: SMA18-50
